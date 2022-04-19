Twenty-Nine Years Later, and Still No Justice

On April 19th, 1993, federal thugs launched an armored assault and chemical weapons attack on a church compound near Waco, Texas, starting a fire in the process and murdering 76 congregants (including 25 children) in cold blood.

The raid followed a 51-day siege after a federal raid, initially conceived as a publicity stunt for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, went bad, resulting in the murders of six congregants and the killings of four ATF thugs in self-defense.

To date, none of the ringleaders in the Waco massacre have faced justice.

US president Bill Clinton remains at large.

US Attorney General Janet Reno died free and uncharged.

Jeffrey John Jamar, the FBI gang's shot-caller for the siege, retired in 1994 and is still collecting his blood money pension.

Bob Ricks, who served as the FBI's version of Tokyo Rose or Baghdad Bob during the siege, likewise retired from the FBI and went on to jobs in Oklahoma's state government and as a local police chief. He's probably a multiple dipper in government's 30 Pieces of Silver Fund.

ATF director Stephen Higgins did pay a price of sorts: He "retired" following a report "faulting the ATF's handling" of a raid that should never have occurred.

Murderous sociopath Lon Horiuchi, head of the FBI's "Hostage Rescue Team" and a sniper who also skated on manslaughter charges after killing a housewife in Idaho, likewise never paid for his probable crimes (there are credible claims that HRT snipers murdered victims trying to escape the fire) at Waco.

In a just society, all the people above would have been charged, tried, convicted, and sentenced as the criminals they are, right after their immediate firings or impeachments and while they and their employers were being successfully sued down to their underwear by the families of their victims.

But for some reason, they don't even live in fear of any of that happening.

That's sad.