Told You So, "School Choice" Edition

In more than one post, op-ed, etc. (here's an example), I've predicted that adoption of "voucher" and "tax credit" schemes, rather than creating non-state alternatives to "public" education, would actually turn supposedly "private" schools into de facto "public schools."

Why would I predict such a thing? Because we've seen it before:

Since the inception of the GI Bill, Pell Grants, and government-guaranteed student loans, formerly “private” colleges and universities have increasingly found themselves required to implement government-mandated standards on everything from curricula to athletics to hiring practices if they want to accept the students who bring that money with them, or receive federal grants for things like research. The result: Of about 4,500 colleges and universities in the US, a grand total of 18 remain truly private, refusing federal grants and declining to admit students who participate in federal student aid programs so that they retain full control of their admissions standards, curricula, etc.





And now, to Scott Shackford at Reason:

Two Ohio Republican lawmakers are attempting to follow in Florida's footsteps with a bill that would censor some race- and sex-related content in public schools. Ohio's bill wouldn't just ban topics in public schools, though -- it also covers private schools that students may attend through vouchers, thus undermining the benefits of school choice.





This version is being done by "conservatives." But if you think "liberals" won't do the same thing to ensure that "private" schools are bound to government-created "standards" as a condition of receiving "voucher" or "tax credit" money, that thing you're doing that you think is thinking isn't.