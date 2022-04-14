This Strikes Me as Prima Facie Unconstitutional

Recent law (s. 11 of Chapter 2021-11, Laws of Florida) requires a person seeking nomination as a candidate of a political party to be a member of that political party for the 365 days BEFORE the beginning of the applicable qualifying period. Additionally, the law requires a person seeking to qualify for office as a candidate with no party affiliation to not be a member of any political party for the 365 days BEFORE the beginning of the applicable qualifying period. -- Qualifying Information, Florida Division of Elections

The US Constitution sets forth the qualifications for US Senate, US Representative, President, and Vice-President. There's nothing in there about states getting to decide who may be nominated by a political party, or how, or about non-party-affiliated candidates having to have been non-party-affiliated for such and such a time.

If I had the money to sue over it, I'd file as an independent write-in (or, if I had the money for that, balloted) candidate for Congress just to do so.

Hopefully someone else will.