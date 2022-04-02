The Fallout From This Could Be Interesting

From Newsweek:

The Walt Disney Co.'s proclamation that it will somehow force an overturn of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday could mean the loss of government perks that will lead to "a living hell" for the company best known for family-friendly theme parks and movies, state Representative Anthony Sabatini told Newsweek on Friday.

I doubt that governor Ron DeSantis's fulminations against Disney will kill his re-election prospects, although they might negatively impact his ability to get the 2024 Republican presidential nomination if he seeks it.

Sabatini and other Republicans in the state legislature aren't nearly as safe.

The state legislative primaries are in August. The filing deadline is in June.

That's plenty of time for Disney to identify legislators who seem to support the DeSantis/Sabatini jihad and arrange for well-funded primary campaigns to unseat them.

That wouldn't likely change the partisan composition of the legislature much if any (the state seems to be nicely gerrymandered to create "safe" partisan districts, mostly Republican), but it might take down a few guys who thought they were unbeatable so long as they kept the red meat coming.