Friday, April 01, 2022

Thanks For Asking! -- 04/01/22


I'm the guy with all the answers (because, after all, "how the hell should I know?" is an answer).

So, ask me anything in comments and I'll answer in comments (or elsewhere, linked from comments).




Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 6:50 AM
Labels:
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou