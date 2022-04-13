Submission Recommendation Bleg

Tomorrow is "write a Garrison Center column day."

I don't have a news hook in mind yet. I'll find one, I'm sure, if I look, but why not ask around first?

I'm also feeling the urge to write/submit an "exclusive" somewhere instead of the usual "post it to the site, submit it everywhere."

Any suggestions for topic and venue?

Exclusions:

A few years ago, I had a note from The Hill saying (paraphrase from memory) "we only accept exclusives, and most of your stuff isn't for us. But please keep sending it just because we like reading it." I've submitted several exclusives there since, without having any published. So they're out this time.

Two targets I've had in mind for some time are the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal. But I don't see any reason to limit the suggestions to those two.





Let me know what you think!