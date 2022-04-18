Oh, The Humanity!

Poor Lawrence Gostin ... "Trump's Worst Judge" has "Made Travel a MAGA Nightmare" by telling Gostin's spiritual advisors that they can't require everyone to carry a lucky rabbit's foot ... er, wear a St. Christopher medal ... er, sport a very special sacred face decoration that Gostin's religious cult of preference tells him (contradicting the actual science) will STOP the BAD THING from GETTING HIM when he travels.

The judge's order, Gostin says, will "sow chaos and confusion at the nation's airports," because apparently everyone except Lawrence Gostin (and, well, Lawrence Gostin too) is too goddamn dumb to make their own decisions about their own safety and be left alone to travel in peace, and will end up melting down in terror and confusion at the prospect of having to decide for themselves whether to cover their faces in the fervent belief that if their mouths and noses can't see the BAD THING, the BAD THING can't see their mouths and noses.

Perhaps Gostin's cult will come up with some new ritual to ward off the BAD THING. Dancing mania in the TSA lines could be interesting.