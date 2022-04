Now that I've got the 'stache for it, I should be learning to speak Russian, drinking vodka, smoking cigars, and working out with a kettlebell.

I don't speak Russian yet but may hit Duolingo for that. I don't have any vodka handy, and don't care for cigars, so I settled for doing a few sets of one-arm snatches and bent presses with the 32-pounder. Consulting my books on the subject and thinking about a real workout plan now. Time to put some muscle back on.