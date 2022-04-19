Tuesday, April 19, 2022

I'm Pretty Sure This Suggests a Diagnosis of Insomnia


10:00 pm: "Alexa, read The Critique of Pure Reason from my Kindle library."

10:07 pm: "Alexa, stop."

10:08 pm: "Well, guess I'll get up and go post something on the blog then."


