I Would Love to Have This ...

It's an IndieGoGo campaign by Legion Solar.





I'm thinking hard about whether I can part with the amount of money for even the basic "starter set," but it looks like what I've been looking for when I start thinking about getting started on solar, minus (apparently) the need for a battery and having to either tie into the grid or use separate outlets.

Since I rent, I can't get into the "free" solar build, where the company fronts installation and just takes whatever profits come from selling power back to the grid until it's paid off.

This is "permissionless," doesn't sell power back to the grid, looks very easy to install and expand, and probably just as easy to move to a new home.

The starter kit is just a 300-watt panel, but that would reduce the electric bill some. It would likely offset the power costs of my computer set-up and a few other electronic devices (Echo Dots, television, etc.). Two additional panels would probably cover the kids' computer/game console use and a few other things as well.

Of course, the company says that prices will go up once the IndieGoGo campaign is complete and the thing is on general public sale.

But my guess is that if they succeed at all, copycats will swoop in to compete at lower prices. So I may wait. Decisions, Decisions.