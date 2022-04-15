Friday, April 15, 2022

I Guess I Might as Well Throw My Hat in the Ring


Consider this post my bid to buy Twitter.

My offer is $54.20.

Not $54.20 per share. Just $54.20.

I'll be looking under the couch cushions for the change I need to close this deal while I await the board's reply.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 4:39 PM
