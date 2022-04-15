I Guess I Might as Well Throw My Hat in the Ring

Consider this post my bid to buy Twitter.
My offer is $54.20.
Not $54.20 per share. Just $54.20.
I'll be looking under the couch cushions for the change I need to close this deal while I await the board's reply.
