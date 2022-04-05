Tuesday, April 05, 2022

Divining Intent Isn't Always Easy or Even Possible


But consider this:

The Florida legislature comprises 120 representatives and 40 senators, plus a "non-partisan, professional staff" to draft legislation. The governor also has a staff at his disposal, not to mention an Attorney General with staff presumably capable of looking over legislation and flagging any potential legal problems with it.

So when the legislature spends nearly three months on a seven-page bill, it's reasonable to assume that the use of ambiguous language virtually guaranteed to produce vexatious litigation in the final product is intentional, not just a fuck-up caused by poor writing skills on the part of one staffer or lack of time for consideration/amendment.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 10:10 AM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou