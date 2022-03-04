The World Would Be a Better Place ...

... if every politician in every polity lived in constant, abject terror over the possibility that this idea might catch on.

Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?



The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out.



You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 4, 2022

Which is why most politicians in this regime are putting as much distance as humanly possible between themselves and Lindsey Graham's suggestion right now.