Friday, March 04, 2022

The World Would Be a Better Place ...


... if every politician in every polity lived in constant, abject terror over the possibility that this idea might catch on.

 Which is why most politicians in this regime are putting as much distance as humanly possible between themselves and Lindsey Graham's suggestion right now.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 3:54 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou