The First Step is Admitting You Have a Problem

Non-interventionists warned interventionists that continued US meddling in the Middle East after Desert Storm would come back to America as a punch in the nose.

So, who did the interventionists blame for 9/11? The non-interventionists, of course.

Non-interventionists warned interventionists that "nation-building" in Afghanistan and the invasion/occupation of Iraq would turn out badly.

So, who did the interventionists blame for the Afghan and Iraq fiascoes? The non-interventionists, of course.

For three decades, non-interventionists warned interventionists that post-Cold-War triumphalism and never-ending NATO expansion would bring the US to loggerheads with Russia, producing at best a new Cold War and quite possibly a hot one.

So, who do the interventionists blame for their latest debacle? If you need more than one guess, you're not terribly smart, are you?

Seems to me there's a "recovery" industry opportunity here. How does "Hubris Anonymous" sound? "Hi, my name is Joe and I'm a dumbforeignpolicyaholic."