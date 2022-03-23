So Yeah, I Seem to Be Having a Hard Time Writing This Month

It seems unlikely that I'll average one post per day for March.

I have a hypothesis as to the reason I'm having "writer's block": The war in Ukraine,

Even over here on the blog side of things, I tend to hit things that are in the 1) political 2) news cycle.

Right now that news cycle is almost entirely Ukraine, 24/7.

It's not that other things aren't happening, so much as that they don't get noticed that much, and I notice what other people are noticing and riff on that. Even the non-Ukraine stuff that other people are noticing gets notice with a Ukraine "tie-in" most of the time.

When one topic sucks all the air out of the news cycle, I tend to get writer's block on pretty much everything but that topic ... and I hate being a one-note Charlie, so I just kind of lock up.

Over at Rational Review News Digest, we're putting in extra time tracking down stories so that it's not just 20 straight Ukraine-war-related news items and 25 out of 30 Ukraine-related commentaries every damn day.

At The Garrison Center, I've managed to go six columns in a row that aren't about Ukraine (well, one of them is a little bit about Ukraine, because it concerns the "Hunter Biden laptop" affair) and of our ten columns so far in March, only three have been on that topic.

I don't think the quality of my writing is hurting -- I made the Orange County Register this week -- it's just that quantity and quality of the available material to opine on is putting a lower ceiling on my enthusiasm for prolificity than usual.

So that's my March 2022 so far. How's yours?