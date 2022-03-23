So, What I've Learned About Backgammon ...

... is that doing fairly well in "expert" one-player mode against 247backgammon.org does not imply being very expert.

I registered at Backgammon Galaxy (thanks to commenter GregL for the suggestion!) and immediately started getting my ass whipped, even by players with pretty low ratings.

I'm already getting better. I'm starting to win a game now and again, even against players with higher ratings. But the only matches I've won were a couple of forfeits that seemed more likely to be of the "I just got yelled at that dinner is ready" variety than of the "this guy is beating me so badly that I might as well surrender" variety.

Backgammon Galaxy offers three modes with different time limits / forfeit clocks -- normal, speed, and casual. I'm playing casual until I get good enough at the game to move quickly and correctly.

If, that is, I continue to find the game interesting enough to pursue. When the writer's block resolves, I may not want to spend enough time on it to become a great player.