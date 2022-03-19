Perhaps a Strange Request ...

... but does anyone know of a really good backgammon site that allows one player versus a computer?

After seeing a backgammon reference somewhere, I decided I might as well learn (actually, re-learn -- I played a couple of times in elementary school) the game. For some reason I can't remember, my board game site of choice is 247games.com, which operates 247backgammon.org.

I'm not experienced enough to know how well the AI plays in general, but it certainly has some design flaws in its handling of the "doubling cube." Sometimes it will offer a doubling of the game score when it doesn't need to (that is, when it's already going to win the the match if it wins the game), and sometimes it will forfeit when I propose doubling the game score, even if forfeiting the game is also forfeiting the match.