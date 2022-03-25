Not That I Especially Trust Joe Biden's Character or Judgment ...

If he's wrong and/or dishonest on both, no biggie.
But if he's correct and truthful on only one, and it's that first one, bad thing.
And I evaluate each of those two possibilities as more likely than that he's correct and truthful on both.
So, instead of seeing how my little garden grows and trying for a bigger one later in the year, I'm going bigger ASAP.
Tiller (not an affiliate link) arrives Monday. Some heirloom seeds (not an affiliate link) arrive Tuesday. I'll be looking into the fertilizer, etc. options over the weekend. I expect to have a bunch of seeds in the ground by the middle to the end of next week.