I was Blind(ed), but Now I CBC

I may or may not have mentioned it, but a little while back I took part in a trial for chronic pain involving CBD taken orally as a capsule. I noticed/reported a slight but noticeable reduction in my pain levels, and a pronounced positive effect on my ability to get to sleep and sleep well.

The trial was "blinded" in the sense that there were different product/formulation assignments. Today, I received an email from Radicle Science (the firm conducting the study) "un-blinding" which product I received. It contains 40 milligrams of CBD, and 20 milligrams of CBC (another cannabinoid).

So if you're interested in that kind of thing, I can report that it's helpful (at least to me) on the sleep end of things. On the pain end, I don't know for sure, since I had variable reasons to be feeling pain during the study. So I might have had lower pain levels anyway based on having done less physical work that taxed my main pain center (lower back), etc. on a particular day.

When the study was over, I picked up a pack of CBD cigarettes, and also got a couple of "free sample, just pay shipping" bags of CBD gummies (one bag even included melatonin in the gummies as well). Both of them seem to help with the sleep, not as much with the pain. A little web browsing tells me that CBC is specifically being studied for chronic pain relief, so that may be the difference.

I will probably play around with CBD, CBC, and also when I come across it CBN, and maybe keep a journal of pain levels and sleep effects. In fact, I should probably see if the place I got the gummies from offers any with CBC and/or CBN.