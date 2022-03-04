Friday, March 04, 2022

I Missed the 50th Anniversary ...


 ... of the release of Jethro Tull's Thick as a Brick. It was yesterday.

One of my all-time favorites. In fact, last year I probably listened to it 50-100 times, usually as my "drift off to sleep" music.





Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 5:09 PM
