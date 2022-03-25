For Those Who Were Wondering ...

... because I just know that all of you spend your days wondering what I'm up to ...

There wasn't a Garrison Center column yesterday because I was feeling awful (some kind of stomach bug) and didn't trust myself to write 500 coherent words in op-ed format.

I wrote one today, but instead of mass-submitting it and posting it on the site, I opted to offer it to a prominent publication as an "exclusive." If they don't take it, I may shop it around to other outlets, or edit it down from 650 words to 500 or fewer for posting and mass submission.

OK, you can go back to whatever you're doing when you're not obsessing over me now.