Am I a Bad Person for Wanting This?





I'm not going to buy it. $116.99 ... for a coffee cup (not an affiliate link). A coffee cup that is Internet-connected so you can control the temperature with a smart phone app. I'm not even going to buy the cheaper version that doubles as a wireless phone charger (not an affiliate link) for "only" $33.99.

For one thing, I generally drink my coffee before it would get cold anyway.

For another, I have an insulated travel mug that I can use if I'm expecting to take a long time to drink my coffee.

Third, we have so many damn mugs around the house that I took two boxes of them to our storage unit a couple of years ago and the remaining ones still take up more cabinet space than I'd like (there's a tendency in our house to unthinkingly grab cheap but cute mugs at yard sales and thrift stores; I've personally defeated that tendency, but the household hasn't).

And fourth, even if I insisted on using expensive pre-made "K-Cups," I could get, off the cuff, about 500 cups of coffee for the price of the more expensive model above, and 100-150 for the cheaper one. I'd have to have a real "my coffee gets cold before I finish it" problem for that to make any kind of financial sense.

But I still just like the ... decadence ... of the idea of connecting my fucking coffee cup to the Internet so that the temperature of my beverage remains ideal.

Why was I even looking at this thing? Heard about something of the sort on today's episode of How to Fix the Internet, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's podcast, and couldn't resist.



