Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Am I a Bad Person for Wanting This?



I'm not going to buy it. $116.99 ... for a coffee cup (not an affiliate link). A coffee cup that is Internet-connected so you can control the temperature with a smart phone app. I'm not even going to buy the cheaper version that doubles as a wireless phone charger  (not an affiliate link) for "only" $33.99.

For one thing, I generally drink my coffee before it would get cold anyway.

For another, I have an insulated travel mug that I can use if I'm expecting to take a long time to drink my coffee.

Third, we have so many damn mugs around the house that I took two boxes of them to our storage unit a couple of years ago and the remaining ones still take up more cabinet space than I'd like (there's a tendency in our house to unthinkingly grab cheap but cute mugs at yard sales and thrift stores; I've personally defeated that tendency, but the household hasn't).

And fourth, even if I insisted on using expensive pre-made "K-Cups," I could get, off the cuff, about 500 cups of coffee for the price of the more expensive model above, and 100-150 for the cheaper one. I'd have to have a real "my coffee gets cold before I finish it" problem for that to make any kind of financial sense.

But I still just like the ... decadence ... of the idea of connecting my fucking coffee cup to the Internet so that the temperature of my beverage remains ideal.

Why was I even looking at this thing? Heard about something of the sort on today's episode of How to Fix the Internet, the Electronic Frontier Foundation's podcast, and couldn't resist.



Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 12:27 PM
blog comments powered by Disqus
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Three Column Modification courtesy of The Blogger Guide
Some graphics and styles ported from a previous theme by Jenny Giannopoulou