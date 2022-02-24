Thursday, February 24, 2022

Three tweets from the last 24 hours or so ...


Yes, I'm opposed to Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" -- which increasingly looks like all-out invasion -- in Ukraine. But not because of nonsense like "national sovereignty." That notion, drummed up in the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, was just an agreement between ruling gangs to systematize/regularize their turf lines instead of having fiefdoms switch loyalties every time a liege lord died or married off his daughter or got pissed.

Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 1:14 PM
