Three tweets from the last 24 hours or so ...

More than 150 years ago, Abraham Lincoln noted the difference between American despotism and Russian despotism: The latter was "pure, without the base alloy of hypocrisy." Apart from comb-over style, that seems to be the major difference between Putin and his US counterparts. — KN@PPSTER (@thomaslknapp) February 24, 2022

When multiple authoritarian regimes fight each other, it's seldom the case that any of them are uniquely bad or good. Unfortunately, we're unlikely to see Putin, Zelenskyy, and Biden sharing a cell and arguing over whose turn it is to wash everyone's orange coveralls this week. — KN@PPSTER (@thomaslknapp) February 24, 2022

"National sovereignty" is a prettified way of saying "respecting multiple authoritarian gangs' turf line agreements." My sympathy is reserved for the non-combatants caught up in the gangs' turf disputes, not for the gangs themselves, or for the gangs' grandiose "sovereignty" BS. — KN@PPSTER (@thomaslknapp) February 24, 2022

Yes, I'm opposed to Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" -- which increasingly looks like all-out invasion -- in Ukraine. But not because of nonsense like "national sovereignty." That notion, drummed up in the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, was just an agreement between ruling gangs to systematize/regularize their turf lines instead of having fiefdoms switch loyalties every time a liege lord died or married off his daughter or got pissed.