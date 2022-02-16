"Oath Keepers" for Real -- and for Pay!

Quoth Emily Green at Vice:

For the hundreds of migrants crossing into the U.S. without permission each day, the border itself is just the beginning: Next are a hundred miles of checkpoints on roads and highways that stretch well into the interior of Texas, Arizona, and California. To reach their destination, migrants rely on smugglers hiding them along the way, inside of dump trucks, tractor trailers, even coffins, to evade detection. But [Byron] Law and his friend weren’t just any smugglers. They were U.S. Marines, sworn to uphold the values and laws of the U.S.

Well, not just any laws. They were specifically sworn to, in sequential order, "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and to "bear true faith and allegiance to the same," then to "obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice."

There's good reason for that order: It's always a possibility that presidential or military orders will violate the Constitution of the United States, in which case "true faith and allegiance to same" takes precedence.

And the US Constitution (Article I, Section 9; Article V; Amendment X) forbids the government of the United States to regulate immigration.

Border Patrol, ICE, et al. are domestic enemies of the US Constitution, and helping immigrants avoid them and their unlawful depredations is therefore a lawful act of defense of the Constitution against those enemies. I'm glad they managed to get paid to do it, and sorrowful that the criminal gangsters behind the fake "immigration laws" caught them at it.