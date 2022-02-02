Wednesday, February 02, 2022

In What Universe ...


 ... is Rachel Maddow "working class?"

Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon worries that Maddow's upcoming hiatus may be a sign that MSNBC is abandoning a "working class" audience in favor of chasing "highly educated, affluent white progressives" like ... well, like Rachel Maddow.

Maddow wasn't a truck driver,  plumber, or coal miner before magically landing at MSNBC, at least according to my cursory biographical research. She's  the daughter of a lawyer and an educrat, with an undergraduate degree in public policy from Stanford and a PhD in politics from Oxford, who went from college into media. Not that there's anything wrong with that, but it's far from stereotypically "working class."


