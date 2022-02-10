How to Tell if They Really Mean What They Say

I've recently noticed several commentators decrying the (so far as I can tell non-existent) teaching of Critical Race Theory in government K-12 schools on the very specific basis that it "politicizes" education.

While separating school and state wouldn't inherently "de-politicize" education -- it would simply allow students/parents/educators to choose what flavors and intensities of politics they allow into that education -- it seems to me that there's a reasonable litmus test to be applied here:

Do these opponents of Critical Race Theory in government schools also oppose flying/wall-mounting, and having students "pledge allegiance" to, the American flag in those same schools?

If so, they may honestly be against "politicization" of government education.

If not, they aren't opposed to "politicization;" they just want it to be their preferred form of "politicization."