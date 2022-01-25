This Southern Man Still Needs Him Around, Anyhow

I generally avoid letting my preferences in art get tangled up with my opinions -- or the artist's opinions -- on politics.

There are obvious exceptions when a song, film, etc. is itself inherently political. But for the most part, I don't give a tinker's damn if Sean Penn hangs out with Hugo Chavez, or James Woods or Jon Voight babbles nonsense about politics, or Bruce Springsteen expresses an opinion I disagree with, or whatever.

Neil Young's a treasure, and if he's crotchety about sharing a platform with someone he disagrees with, well, he's an old man with a big damn lawn and can yell at Spotify to get off it if he damn well pleases with no static from me.

Besides, not even Rogan's important enough to get me to use Spotify very often.