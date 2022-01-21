The Compromise ...

So the plan was that this morning, as soon as I got my "end the week" work wrapped up, I'd shut down the Raspberry Pi, hook up the Lenovo tower, and get on the whole Ravencoin token project.

BUT!

I had forgotten something.

The Raspberry Pi connects to my two HDMI monitors (actually televisions used as monitors) via cables that came with it -- USB-C to HDMI, I believe.

And when I was rocking the tower, I had some kind of weird setup involving one adapter that I can't find right now (USB to HDMI, I think) and one that I can (DisplayPort to DVI, which does me no good since the DVI monitor got passed on to a kid and replaced by that second HDMI monitor). The tower has VGA out, DisplayPort out, and USB.

But of course I have HDMI cables lying around. And I also had a $5 reward credit at Best Buy, bringing the cost of a DisplayPort to HDMI adapter down to less than $5. So I ordered that, Tamara will pick it up on the way home this evening ...

... and instead of switching from the Raspberry Pi to the tower in general, my plan is to get the tower hooked up to one monitor via a second HDMI port, install all the stuff I want to work with, then have it easy to switch to (or just work with via remote desktop), while continuing to use the Pi as my daily driver.

Not that any battle plan survives contact with the enemy. But that's my thinking at the moment.