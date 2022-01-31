Monday, January 31, 2022

My Washington Football Team Prediction


I thought "Redskins" was just fine, but they went with "Washington Football Team" while thinking about a new name. They'll be announcing it on February 2.

My prediction:

The Washington Lying Dog-Faced Pony Soldiers


