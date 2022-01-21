More Fun With IPFS

I'm not sure how useful it is, but I uploaded today's edition of Rational Review News Digest to IPFS.

In theory, I could publish the newsletter to IPFS every day with probably 2-3 minutes extra work -- in addition to the web, email, Twitter, Facebook, Diaspora, MeWe, Minds, Steemit and Mastodon editions.

Of course, the way I tell people about each edition of the newsletter is by emailing them, uh, the newsletter. or by posting the newsletter to those various media (either daily or in real time by item post). If those media were cut off for me, how could I tell them to go to IPFS to get it?

Well, I suppose I could generally advertise the link to the folder over time, so that if content stops coming due to some kind of general crackdown they can open an old edition, grab the IPFS URL, and look there to see if I'm still publishing it.

I like the idea. I like the interface/implementation. I'm just not sure those likelihoods justify even the minimal effort involved. If I'm nuked on all those media, chances are I'm also in some Gitmo-like environment, not happily curating and publishing away.

Still cool, though, so I guess I'll think about it some more.