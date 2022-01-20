Is it REALLY Spam, or am I Just That Darn Attractive?

This blog, and every other site I admin, is currently experiencing one of those periodic deluges of comments from women who:

Want to show me their naked, writhing bodies via pic, video, or live cam; Want to actually hook up with me for sex; or Want me to come play online sex games with them.

I'd like to think that many, many thousands of biological clocks are ticking and evaluating me as a good sperm donor prospect. But I suppose it's possible that they're just spam comments.





In any case, if you see them, don't bother reporting them. I clean up the spam pretty regularly.