Thursday, January 20, 2022

Is it REALLY Spam, or am I Just That Darn Attractive?


This blog, and every other site I admin, is currently experiencing one of those periodic deluges of comments from women who:

  1. Want to show me their naked, writhing bodies via pic, video, or live cam;
  2. Want to actually hook up with me for sex; or
  3. Want me to come play online sex games with them.
I'd like to think that many, many thousands of biological clocks are ticking and evaluating me as a good sperm donor prospect. But I suppose it's possible that they're just spam comments.

In any case, if you see them, don't bother reporting them. I clean up the spam pretty regularly.


Posted by Thomas L. Knapp at 9:34 AM
