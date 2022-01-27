Four Safe SCOTUS Predictions

I don't have any unsafe predictions to make in the matter of Associate Justice Stephen Breyer's replacement. Here are the safe ones:

Yes, Joe Biden will nominate a black woman. Why? Well, because he promised to on the campaign trail, because breaking that promise might depress black voter turnout for Democrats this November and in 2024, and because keeping it might drive higher black voter turnout for Democrats this November and in 2024. It's a stupid criterion for the position, but entirely politically understandable. No, that black woman won't be Kamala Harris. She doesn't want a lifetime supply of black robes, she wants the Oval Office. Besides, she might be the only black woman in America whose name isn't "Angela Davis" who couldn't get confirmed, especially if she did the right thing and recused herself from her tie-breaking role in the Senate. No matter who that black woman is, or what her record looks like, some Republicans will insist that she's actually Angela Davis in disguise and that if she's confirmed the capital will be relocated to Havana, abortion will be legalized through the 57th trimester, etc. Any plausible nominee -- in fact, probably any nominee other than Angela Davis -- will receive unanimous Democratic support (yes, including Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema) and almost certainly at least a handful of Republican votes for confirmation.

Who will the nominee be?





The top of the media short list seems to be Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was recently confirmed to the DC Court of Appeals. That means she's already been throught the "vetting" process that also takes place with SCOTUS nominees.





My money is on J. Michelle Childs, for three reasons:



