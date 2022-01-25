Another Stab at the Computer Setup

Because I don't want to pay $12 for a keyboard, don't like plugging/unplugging, and won't be making it out to e.g. yard sales and thrift stores before the weekend, I decided on a Hail Mary play.

There was an old laptop (not that old, but abandoned and therefore fair game, reasonable specs) sitting around the house that was abandoned because it had ... problems.

So, I managed to get it started, wiped Windows, installed Kubuntu.

Unfortunately, it keeps citing dependency problems on installing things like Chrome Remote Desktop, the Ravencoin wallet, etc. My kid, the Linux Command Line King, will probably tutor me on adding repositories, etc., but he's asleep. So I'm trying to get a Windows 10 Virtual Machine running in Gnome Boxes. Not successfully as yet, but fun anyway.

I don't care about OS that much. I just need to be able to run, at a minimum, some Ravencoin-related apps. I'd like to be able to run the machine remotely so I can just stick it somewhere out of site and forget about it, but I do have some reasonable spaces where I could leave the laptop running and just walk over to it when I want to do something.

My bigger plan -- not the panarchy token scheme, but a precursor to familiarize myself with how Ravencoin assets work and what they can do -- involves a reprise/reboot/rework of the April 1, 2013 decree.