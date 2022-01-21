



Looks like I've got IPFS up and running on the Raspberry Pi. Of course, the daemon can be run from the command line, but I'm a GUI guy and had problems finding a 32-bit GUI interface for it. Fortunately, the Chrome Web Store has an "IPFS Companion" extension.

So, here's the test: Can those of you not running IPFS see the image? I haven't read into things enough to know if that's how it works or not.

Update: Interesting. I can see the image when editing this post, but when I go to the blog after publishing it, no joy, even though I have IPFS running. So, a secondary test:



If you visit this URL without the IPFS daemon running on your machine, do you see the image?