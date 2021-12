... to the Branch Davidians, not to the COVID-19 cultists.

All the Branch Davidians wanted was to be left alone to practice their religion, and the government burned them alive over it.

The COVID-19 cultists want to inflict their religion on all of us, 24/7/365/forever, and many of them seem like they'd be more than happy to have jackbooted government thugs do the same thing to non-converts that those same thugs did to the Branch Davidians.