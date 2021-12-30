The Mask Cultists are Changing Their Story Again ...

... but they just can't bring themselves to admit error, hubris, or falsehood.

Flashback to March of 2020. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases:

There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask …. wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.

Then the politics of "do something, anything, so long as it shows we're in charge and decisive" hit hard. I a matter of weeks, the "the science" no longer meant what it has always said and still says (that there's a dearth of evidence for the proposition that masking, at least with anything less robust than a KN95, reduces the spread of viral disease) and we all just need to do as we're told.

Now they're finally saying that cloth masks don't work, but instead of just admitting they were wrong and/or lying, they're pretending there's something different and special bout the omicron variant to justify the change of story.

Technocrats' ability to admit error is markedly sub-Fonzie in quality.



