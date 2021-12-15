That Just Ain't Right, @Dominos

The first time it happened, I thought I had messed up something, not tagged stuff into the coupon correctly, etc. And I was in a hurry, so I didn't worry about it.

This time, I was very, very careful, and it happened again.

On its web site menu, Domino's Pizza offers a "mix and match" deal: Order two or more items off a list, and they're $5.99 each rather than regular price. The items available include two-topping medium pizzas, 8-piece orders of wings, sandwiches, pasta dishes and cheese bread. It's a pretty good deal, and generally that's what my family does when it orders from Domino's.

So, I selected the deal and entered the order, making sure that I was "adding an item to this coupon" each time -- a two-topping medium pizza, an 8-piece order of buffalo wings, a Philly cheese steak sandwich, and an order of chicken carbonara. That's a fairly typical order.

No special instructions, no extra toppings, nothing but the straight "this is $5.99, I'll take it."

But when I got to the checkout page, I saw that the $5.99 pizza was priced $6.39, and that the $5.99 wings were priced at $7.99, with a little question-mark mouse-hover thingy informing me that this was "the best price available."

Well, if $6.39 and $7.99 are the best prices available, why are those items advertised at $5.99?

Yes, I understand that supply chain disruptions, inflation, etc. may necessitate temporary or even permanent price increases. So remove those items from the $5.99 menu instead of telling me they're $5.99 then hitting me for $2.40 extra after I accept a clear and unambiguous offer.

If I knew the prices up front, I'd probably go for $6.39 on the pizza, and might go for $7.99 on the wings. But I don't like being subjected to false bait and switch advertising, and they should really knock that sh*t off before more litigious people than me take notice.