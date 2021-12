When I say, regarding a political or legal situation, "this is how X works," I'm not making:

a moral claim ("this is how X SHOULD work"); an historical claim ("this is how X has ALWAYS worked"); or a prediction ("this is how X WILL always work").

I'm just claiming that this is how X works at this time and in this place.

I could be incorrect, of course, but I'm neither correct nor incorrect on any of the numbered points because I wasn't addressing those points.

That is all.