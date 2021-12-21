Just How "Global" is it, Really?

Google returns 1.75 million results on a search for the phrase "global chip shortage." The latest: Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger predicts the "global chip shortage" will continue into 2023.

Meanwhile, Chinese chip makers set a production record in 2021. As of August, Chinese chip production was up 47.3% year-over-year.

Yes, there's a demand component to the "global chip shortage" too.

But it's almost as if declaring a protectionist trade war on Chinese companies, using "national security" as an excuse to restrain technology trade, etc. might actually have had the foreseeable consequence of making the chip shortage somewhat less "global" than one would otherwise expect.