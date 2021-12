I'm thinking about submitting an article to something called the Strategic Culture Foundation. My bottom line price: $0.02 US.

If they accept it and pay me, that could end up as a net loss to me of $311,561.98.

Well, theoretically, anyway. Good luck to anyone trying to get 300 grand out of all my seizable/saleable assets.

Bottom line: The US government doesn't get to decide who I write for.