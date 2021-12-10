Friday, December 10, 2021

If This Be Sedition, Make The Most Of It


When I see this:


I think of this:
"I am quite certain that the crimes of this guilty land will never be purged away but with blood. I had, as I now think vainly, flattered myself that without very much bloodshed it might be done." -- John Brown

