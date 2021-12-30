I Really Should Hit the Search Engines Instead of Just Impulse Buying Online

I was putting together an Instacart (affiliate link -- use code TKNAPP19A1AE if that's not automagically filled in for you!) order today. Mostly because my neighbor needed eggs, but with the rest of the family traveling I was also running low on a couple of things, and didn't feel like biking to the store.

On an impulse, I typed "steak" into the search bar and discovered that the store was running a sale on something called "mock tender steaks."

I guess the "mock" should have given me pause, but I decided to take a chance on it. I mean, they're tender, anyway, right?

Well, no. It's called "mock tender" because the cut is similar in shape to the tenderloin. It's actually chuck, and may just be the toughest cut of meat I've ever had the misfortune to encounter.

And now for one of my favorite film clips, with material apropos of this post near the end.



