The Kindle, Like Mike

"How did you go bankrupt?" Bill asked.

"Two ways," Mike said. "Gradually and then suddenly."

--The Sun Also Rises, by Ernest Hemingway









Yesterday, I decided on an intermediate strategy: Do a factory reset. I wasn't sure that would help with the battery drain, but if nothing else I figured having fewer books actually downloaded from my cloud library to the device might speed it up (subjectively, it seemed to be running slower).





What happened instead is that it doesn't seem to want to connect to, and register with, Amazon. I've gone through some troubleshooting FAQs with no joy.





And of course I messed around and missed the Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal on a new basic Kindle for $49.99.





previous garage sale Kindle, which is lying around somewhere in my house or storage unit) first. I suspect that sale will come back around for Christmas, so I guess I'll wait until it does, unless someone takes pity on me via my Amazon Wish List (or unless I find mygarage sale Kindle, which is lying around somewhere in my house or storage unit) first.

