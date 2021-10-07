What's Wrong With This Picture?





Well, for one thing, it's after noon.





But my Morning Brew coffee mug just arrived, so it would be a shame not to have coffee.

While I was drinking it, I noticed that I'm just two referrals away from getting a Morning Brew t-shirt.

I like t-shirts, and if you're reading this, you like reading. Match made in heaven!

Morning Brew is a free morning email newsletter that catches you up on big overnight business developments, the price of Bitcoin, etc., and throws in some fun stuff like quizzes and puzzles. Plus the ability to score swag by sending them subscribers. Click here to start getting it (and to help me get that t-shirt).