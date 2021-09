If Facebook is going to enforce its guidelines -- like, say, banning me for 24 hours for "inciting violence" by posting a YouTube clip from Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle* -- why doesn't it let everyone (or at least everyone who views my profile) know, not just me?

