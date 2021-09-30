Well, SOMEONE Should Be Prosecuted ...

... and his name is Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo is whining that sources for a Yahoo! News story should face criminal prosecution.

What's that story about? Pompeo's participation (definitely as a, if not the, ringleader) in a criminal conspiracy to abduct and/or murder a journalist.

Pompeo "makes no apologies" for his crimes. That absence of remorse should be taken into account at sentencing when and if he's brought to justice.

Speaking of which, given that the abduction part has happened, and that it happened in the United Kingdom, which is party to the Rome Statute, that brings the matter (and the matter's participants, wherever they may hail from or be at the moment) under the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Assange's abduction, as a criminal conspiracy to conceal, and/or intimidate those who expose, war crimes, is itself a war crime.

Personally, I'd be happy to donate to a private bounty fund to finance the capture. and extradition to the Hague, of Pompeo and his co-conspirators.