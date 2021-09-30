This One Weird Trick for Getting Free Audio Editions of Your Favorite E-Books

"Alexa, read Cryptonomicon from my Kindle library."

It's not a hidden feature or anything, and it's far from perfect, but I hardly ever hear it mentioned. So I'm mentioning it.

Some of the down sides:

Depending on formatting (it doesn't seem to happen with every e-book), you may end up listening to Alexa read long tables of contents, etc.

Don't count on it to reproduce the proper meter/scansion/rhythm/emphasis in poetry.

Inline footnotes get read, which tends to interrupt the actual work (I have an e-edition of Dante's Divine Comedy which seems to be mostly footnotes).

There are going to be occasional mispronunciations, e.g. /laɪv/ when "lives" should be /lɪv/. But not as often as one might expect. It does a fair job.

I was disappointed when I said "Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson to read Moby Dick from my Kindle library," and Jackson's voice only introduced the book before it reverted to the default Alexa voice. I could really dig having Samuel L. Jackson read some of my favorites.

So far as I can tell, there's no way to navigate by voice command, e.g. "Alexa, go back one page," or "Alexa, start reading at page 43." Since I usually have Alexa read me to sleep when I have "her" read to me at all, I have to get on my Kindle or the computer app and navigate to the place I want her to re-start at.

Captain Obvious reminded me to tell you that you have to have the book in Amazon Kindle format. Alexa's not going to read a paperback to you.





For straight modern fiction without a bunch of footnotes, it works quite well. The default Alexa voice is pleasant, and the reading pace/speed is reasonable -- not so fast that you can't understand it, not so slow that things drag.





You're welcome.

The BIG up side is that if you have an Echo Dot (or other Alexa-enabled device), and if you've already bought the Kindle version of a book, you don't have to pay extra to get an audio version from Audible or Chirp.