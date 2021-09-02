That Sounds Like a LOT of Litigation ...

Under the new Texas "fetal heartbeat law":

Any person, other than an officer or employee of a state or local governmental entity in this state, may bring a civil action against any person who .... knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion.

If I sell cars or build roads (or, as a legislator, appropriate money for those roads), I can't help but know that some people are going to drive down those roads in those cars to get, or perform, abortions. And now I'm personally on the hook for $10k in civil damages for facilitating every abortion involving any car I sell or any road I build (or that is funded by a legislature I'm a member of).

Most appointments for abortions are presumably scheduled, or at least confirmed, via phone, email, or web interface. Doesn't look too good for ISPs and other telecommunications companies, does it?

And God help the people who sell those comfy shoes healthcare workers tend to buy so their feet don't ache after a whole day of standing up performing abortions.

I have to say, I'm not sure the legislature thought this through too well.