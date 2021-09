I guess it's supposed to make me think the story must be exciting so I'll mash the mouse button on that link.





But usually the story isn't especially exciting after I do.





Really, referencing totally nude olive oil wrestling, even if there's none in the story, seems like it might be more effective.





But hell, what do I know about that one weird trick, and then THIS happened?

Putting a few words in ALL CAPS in, and dropping multiple exclamation marks at the end of, headlines, that is.