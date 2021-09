"Social media influencers" -- including popular YouTubers, famous TikTokers, etc. -- that is.

Headlines-in-my-inbox-wise, it feels like at least four or five of them die -- fall off cliffs while taking selfies, get shot in theaters, crash their cars, etc. -- every day.

At this point, if they had all lived in Brooklyn, the borough would have been completely depopulated by now.

Not that I wish them gone, mind you. I'm just weirded out that there are so many of them.